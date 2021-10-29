HULL - Don England, 87, Hull, died October 22, 2021.
Born in Athens, he was a son of the late Fred and Inez Spence England.
Mr. England was the long-time operator of England Electric and was later retired from Carrier Transicold. He was an avid Bulldog fan and a member of the Bulldog Club. Don was former president of the Madison County Little League and former vice-president of the Madison County Senior League.
He recorded two songs in Nashville, “Michaels Song” which was about his brother who lost his life in Vietnam and “The Raindrops”. Don loved camping and fishing and was an avid golfer and one of the first members of Jennings Mill Country Club. He was a dedicated member of Destiny Christian Center, Hull.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Michael England; his grandson, Robert Spencer; and Shirley Roberts England.
He is survived by his children, Debbie (Dennis) Williamson, Hull, Donald England, Hull, Wanda Phillips, Anderson, S.C., Brenda (Tommie) Baker, Winder, and Beverly Spencer, Crawford; the mother of his children, Eddie Mae England, Hull; brothers and sisters, Richard England, Athens, Dot Holcomb, Cleveland, Robert England, Athens, and Rucker England, Hull; grandchildren, Dennis Williamson Jr., Cory Williamson, Tashua Sands, Stephanie Banks, Jayden England, Jeremy Phillips, Jamey Hudson and Nicole Stephens; his pet companion, Sisco; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Chapel, East with the Rev. Mitch Elder officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. Dennis Williamson Jr., Corey Williamson, Jeremy Phillips, Andy Abbott and Jason Sands will serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 25, 2021 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org, or Destiny Christian Center, 695 Williams Wilson Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Arrangements handled by Lord and Stephens Chapel, East.
