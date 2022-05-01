COMMERCE - Don Loggins, 80, Commerce, died Sunday, May 01, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Loggins was born in Commerce to the late Fred and Ellen Gertrude Bryan Loggins Sr. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was retired from Reliance.
Mr. Loggins is survived by his wife, Mary McConnell Loggins, Commerce; daughters, Dawn Smith and Shawn Carroll (Doug), both of Commerce; sister, Johnnie Howington, Nicholson; brother, Fred Loggins Jr., Nicholson; granddaughters, Bridget Carroll, Courtney Osborne (Logan), Sabrina Carroll and Charlene Carroll; and great-grandson, Greyson Osborne.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 5, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
