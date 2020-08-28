ROYSTON - Don Michael Gandy, 58, of Royston-Madison County, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Don was born in Safford, Arizona on November 13, 1961, son of Roy and Barbara Gandy of Royston-Madison County. Don grew up in Arizona, New Mexico and Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Masters in Business Administration in 1984.
Don had a long and successful career in banking; working primarily in New York, London and Sydney, Australia, although his career took him to various countries all over the world. His career started in Atlanta at BEI/GOLEMBE Ltd., moved to New York with Bankers Trust Company, then to JPMorgan Chase Bank (NY) where he was the vice president, and finally to Australia where he worked for BNP PARIBAS Australia and Link Market Services. He was a team player with strong marketing skills and defined results. He has an expansive knowledge of all financial services and worked with both corporations as well as in private banking.
During the 10-year period that Don spent in Sydney, he became a citizen of Australia. Obtaining his Australian citizenship enabled him to have dual citizenship with both Australia and the United States of America. He was also a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn.
Don was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell L. Gandy.
Survivors include his parents, Roy and Barbara Gandy, Royston- Madison County; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and John Steffel, Chesapeake, Va.; sister-in-law, Peggy Gandy, Hazzard, Ken.; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and one great-nephew.
A memorial gathering will be held at a date to be determined. At that time, the family will announce where donations in Don’s memory can be made.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
