WINDER - Donald A. Reynolds, 61, Winder, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
Donald was born September 15, 1959 in Athens to the late James and Frances Mahley Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was preceded by his wife, Brenda Carter Reynolds; grandchild, Mary Grace Chester; and brother, Jimmy Reynolds. He was a retiree of Akins Ford, where he served in the parts department.
Surviving are children, Adam Reynolds, Pendergrass, and Amanda Chester, Jefferson; five grandchildren; and brother, Chris Reynolds, Winder.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Rose Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In