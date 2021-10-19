rbooks

MAYSVILLE - Donald Alfred Brooks, 61, Maysville, entered into rest Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Mr. Brooks was born in Winder, a son of the late Loyd Mathew Brooks and the late Annie Jane Lee Brooks. Mr. Brooks was a retired equipment operator with Bount Construction Company, was a member of Tyrus Baptist Church and enjoyed dirt track racing at the Winder Speedway.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Brooks is preceded by the mother of his children, Ellen Carlyle Brooks; daughter, Jane Brooks; sisters, Freddie Ruth Smith and Nettie Carter; and brothers, Harrison Brooks and Donald “Duck” Brooks.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Gary Brooks, Maysville; son, Don Brooks (Jennifer Collins), Commerce; daughter, Ellie Martin (Roger), Nicholson; seven stepchildren; two sisters, Betty Smith and Frances Skinner, Jefferson; and 25 grandchildren.

Funeral service: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Tyrus Baptist Church with the Reverend Bo Whisnant and Ricky Rider officiating with burial to follow in Revival Baptist Church Cemetery, Pendergrass. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Roger Martin, Jacob Martin, Dylan Martin, Bobby Skinner, Frankie Garner, Blake Garner, James Garner and Scotty Farlow.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday and Thursday at the residence of Mr. Brooks' daughter at 31 Troy O’Kelly Road, Nicholson, Georgia.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

