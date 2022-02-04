JEFFERSON - Donald Austin Adams, 49, Jefferson, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton.
Mr. Adams was born July 11, 1972 to Wayne and Patricia Adams in Decatur. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he was the president of Premier Branded Specialties and served as an active member of West Hall Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served on many committees. He was a cherished member and servant of our community.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Adams.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Dana Adams, Jefferson; father, Wayne Adams, Oakwood; sister and brother-in-law, Dana and Shawn Dooley, Gainesville; niece, Kaylee Dooley; mother-in-law, Charlotte Smith; as well as many brothers and sisters in law; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at West Hall Baptist Church with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Dr. Mike Renolds will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Hall Baptist Church online at https://www.ezekielgiving.com/App/Giving/west5314235 or by mail to 5314 McEver Rd., Oakwood, Ga. 30566.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
