WINDER - Donald “Don” Lee Eberhart, 79, Winder, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Mr. Eberhart was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, a son of the late Homer Lee Eberhart and the late Odell Simpson Eberhart, was retired from General Motors after 42 years of service and was a charter member of the Jackson County Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eberhart is preceded by a brother, Rex Allen Eberhart.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Arther Eberhart, Winder; son, Jeffrey Lee Eberhart and his wife Ginger, Douglasville; daughter, Dana Wright and her husband Matt, Rocky Mount, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Michael Lee Eberhart, Steven Jeffrey Eberhart, Ashley Wright and Colton Wright; and one sister, Delena Ervin, Fort Payne, Alabama.
Funeral service: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson and the Reverend Matt Booher officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 27, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. EST at the funeral home.
An additional service will be held 1 p.m. CST on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from Walkers Chapel Methodist Church, 2542 County Road 115, Fort Payne, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the church from 12-1 CST. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mr. Eberhart may be made to the Building Fund of the Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
