Donald “Don” Woods, 74, and husband to Hilda Walker Woods of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta. Don left this life as he lived it, quietly, peacefully and with dignity.
Donald was the youngest of three children from the union of the late Leroy and Zelma Brantley Woods. He was born in Dublin and grew up in the Rockledge community and attended school in Laurens County. From Laurens County Schools he pursued higher education, enrolling at Abraham Baldwin (ABAC) in Tifton where he completed his associate’s degree. As he finished his first two years of college, he was called to duty by the United States Army where he served his country through the Vietnam Conflict. As Don completed his service in the United States Army he enrolled at the University of Georgia in Athens, where he completed his degree in Business Finance which propelled him into a lifelong career in the Credit and Finance industry. He began his career working for the U.S. Government’s Home Finance Program until he joined Gold Kist in the early 1970s. Don worked in the Credit Department and became President of Agri-Trade Finances during his 35-year career with Gold Kist before retiring in 1999.
Mr. Woods remained true to his Alma Matter, the University of Georgia Bulldogs making sure to watch every single football game played after his graduation and concluding with the last game he watched against the University of Tennessee last Saturday November 13, 2021. Don loved football but his true passion in life was his family as he dedicated his life to taking care of his wife and two children not only in the present but well into the future. Don coached both his boys in soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis and had the amazing opportunity to coach his oldest grandson in soccer. Don also loved taking his family to the lake, spending countless weekends and vacations boating, skiing, fishing and camping. Don loved playing “Set Back” with his family in Dublin and spent endless nights playing cards and enjoying the companionship of his family. Later in life Don enjoyed spending time with his cat “Potter” and sitting on his front porch watching the two stray dogs that adopted him as their owner. In Don’s youth he attended Rockledge United Methodist Church with his mother, father and sister where he enjoyed friendships with all the “folks” in the community.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caroline Grace Woods.
Mr. Woods leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Hilda Walker Woods; their two sons, Jason Woods (Carolyn Woods), Jefferson, and Joshua Woods (Allison Woods), Cumming; his sister, Faye W. Thigpen, Rockledge; his brother, Wendell Woods (Peggy Woods), Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Brooke Vanoy, Portland Ore., Olivia Vanoy, Gainesville, Hunter Woods, Jefferson, Kate Woods and Harrison Woods, Cumming; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service: Saturday November 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Thigpen Cemetery, Rockledge with the Reverend Tommy Veal officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Woods, Hunter Lumley, Matt Walden, TJ Hardy, Zach Hardy and Chance Franks.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Sammons Funeral Home, Soperton.
