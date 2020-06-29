BRASELTON - Donald "Donnie" Leon Timms, 55, Braselton, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Donald loved antiques, was a member of the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy and was in charge of changing the sign at church for years.
Survivors include his mother, Lois G. Timms; sister, Denise T. Sexton and husband Brian, Gainesville; niece, Faith Sexton; and nephew, Bryson Sexton.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry L. Timms.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside service: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton, Ga. 30517. Officiating is Bishop Jerry Gaddis and the Rev. Robert Gaddis.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In