MAYSVILLE - Donald “Donny” Russell Minish, 67, Maysville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Born on August 7, 1954 in Gainesville, he was the son of Joann Minish Ragan and the late Donald Nelson Minish. Mr. Minish was retired after 26 years of service from Hall County Fire Services, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, Mr. Minish was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Turner Minish; step-father, Lester Ragan; brother, Kenneth Lee Minish; and step-daughter, Sonya Turner.
Mr. Minish is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Dale Arrowood, Gainesville; sons, Donald Shane Minish, Gainesville, and Christian Kidd, Maysville; step-son, Chad Turner, Tifton; mother, Joann Minish Ragan, Maysville; sister, Cynthia Farlow, Gillsville; step-brother, Randy and Karen Ragan, Maysville; grandson, Donald Tyler Minish, Gainesville; granddaughter, Brittany Howe, Gainesville; and a number of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church. The Revs. Matthew McCoy and Richie Lewis will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family asks that all firefighters please serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hall County Honor Guard, c/o Jerry Smith, 470 Crescent Dr., Gainesville, Ga. 30501 (please make checks payable to Hall County Fire and Rescue) or Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Ga. 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences towww.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
