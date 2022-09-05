PENDERGRASS - Donald “Duck” Underwood, 64, Pendergrass, entered rest Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Mr. Underwood was born in Winder, a son of the late Henry and Agnes Black Underwood, and was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Worley Underwood, Pendergrass; sons, Shannon Underwood (Nicki), Flowery Branch, and Matthew Underwood (Susan), Oklahoma; daughter, Brook Terrazas (Eric), Jefferson; grandchildren, Alexis Kesler, Katie Kesler, Cannon Underwood, Reese Underwood, Madison Underwood, Tyler Terrazas, Lillian Underwood and Thomas Underwood; brother, Steve Underwood (Judy), Jefferson; and sister, Pam Fowler (Jamie), Jefferson.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Underwood, his remains will be cremated, and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Donald “Duck” Underwood to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467 Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In