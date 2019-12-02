WINDER - Donald Edward Worley, 85, Winder, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Worley was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Worley was also a dedicated sports enthusiast; loving all sports, especially football, baseball and golf.
Mr. Worley is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Palmer Worley and Iduma Deaton Worley; and brother, Randall Worley.
Mr. Worley is survived by his devoted wife, Joy Austin Worley, Winder; son, Don (Vickie) Worley, Winder; daughter, Cindy (Hokey) Royster, Winder; sister, Gail Worley (Richard) Royal, Winder; three grandchildren, Christopher Edward Royster, Robert Chase Royster and Lauren Nicole Worley Power; and four great-grandchildren, Rylee Ann Royster, Carson Christopher Royster, Silas Chase Royster and Teagan Rae Power.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Pastor Ben Parker will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that donations be made in memory of Mr. Worley to the American Heart Association.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In