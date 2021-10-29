MAYSVILLE - Donald Eugene Nation, 72, Maysville, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at home.
Born on August 22, 1949 in Commerce, Mr. Nation was the son of the late Lester and Lucile (Whitehead) Nation. He was a hard worker and honest man. He was preceded in death by brothers John, Bill and Denise Nation; and sisters, Joanne Latham, Patsy Hudgins and Linda Allison.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Lou (Chambers) Nation, of the home; sons, Gregory Stephen Nation (Belinda) and Mark Jonathan Nation; brother, Ricky Nation; sisters, Joyce Hovator, Janice Ferguson and Debra Mason; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
