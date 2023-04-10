COLBERT - Donald Everette Damron, 78, Colbert, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Born September 26, 1944, in Winterville, Donald was the son of William T. Damron and Lorena Brock Damron. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Bryant; and his brother Larry Damron.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Kelley Damron, Colbert; his son, Wade Damron, Hull; four granddaughters, Chelsea Osborne (Jake), Columbus, Alexis Mosley (Kyle), Hull, Ansley Bray (Dillon), Hull, and Carly Damron (Adam), Hull; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Spencer, Dewitt and Berkley.
Donald was employed by Fowler Products in Athens for 42 years. He was a long-time member of Colbert Baptist Church. Donald’s lifelong hobbies included rabbit hunting and camping. He was a loving father and grandfather who spent countless hours chasing his granddaughters around the softball parks across the State of Georgia.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Colbert Baptist Church with the Rev. Blaine Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow at the Colbert City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
