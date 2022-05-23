Donald Gene Chandler, 76, cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Born in Commerce, he was a son of the late Walter Chandler and Nora Hawkes Chandler. Donald was a longtime member of Erastus Christian Church where he previously served as a deacon. He retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after 25 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Minish Chandler; and two brothers, James Chandler and Cecil Chandler.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Callaway Chandler; two children, Dan Chandler (Donna) and Dawn Burden (Lanier); four step-children, Deanna Palmer-Green (Leonard), Grant Gillespie (Merrie), Greg Gillespie (Lisa) and Grason Gillespie (Sonya); three siblings, Darce Chandler (Phyllis), Shirley Frazer and Charaisse Hardman (Henry); 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Erastus Christian Church with the Revs. Vaughn Howington Jr. and Carl Beckham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Chandler, Rodney Chandler, Tyler Callaway, Ken Callaway, Luke Gillespie, Aaron Gillespie, Ethan Gillespie and Billy Healan.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erastus Christian Church "Top of the Hill Seniors", 2050 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce, Ga. 30530.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
