Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.