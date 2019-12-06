JEFFERSON - Donald H. Curtis, 97, Jefferson, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Donald retired after 32 years from AT&T in Florida. He was heavily active with the Shriners for 50 years in Florida and North Carolina. He was the Shriners Club president in Franklin, North Carolina in 2000. He was a Mason for 75 years in Florida and North Carolina. Donald was a Navy veteran of WWII.
Survivors include his wife, Joan, of 28 years; son, Bruce Curtis, Florida; daughter, Donna Heck and late husband Bob, Florida; step-daughter, Elizabeth Toohill, Wisconsin; brother, Leo Curtis and wife Lidia, Texas; cousin, Pat Gill and late husband Kenneth, Illinois; grandchildren, Brent Lamb and wife Terri, and Brian McGee; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Dylan, Tommy and Troy; step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Joanie, Jamie, Eddie, Alexia, Timothy and Shannon; step-great-grandchildren, Juny, Christian, Isaiah, Stephen Jr., Dominque, Alexandria, Kayen and Gavin; and a host of other relatives.
Donald is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Rotramel; his parents; and sister, Elanor.
Donations can be made to St. Mary’s Home Hospice of Athens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Nick Vipperman will be officiating.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In