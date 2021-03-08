GILLSVILLE - Donald L. Wilson, 75, Gillsville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roswell Nursing Home and Rehab.
Mr. Wilson was born in Commerce to the late Hugh Lee and Donnie Mae Cain Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Wilson was retired from Kroger and a former Banks County Commissioner. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his brother, Hugh Mitchell Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Linda Turner Wilson; daughter, Ginger Wall; brother, Alton Wilson; sisters, Suzanne Wilson and Barbara Childs; three grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at from the graveside at Gillsville Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Rhodes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gillsville Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
