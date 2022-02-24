JEFFERSON - Donald Lanier Poe, 70, Jefferson, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton.
Mr. Poe was born in Commerce to the late Lanier Coolidge and Sara Nell Wilbanks Poe. He was a member of the Holiness faith and retired from Power Partners.
Mr. Poe is survived by his wife, Dianne Atkins Poe, Jefferson; son, Chris Poe, Jefferson; daughter, Shia Hill, Jefferson; sisters, Brenda Elrod, Talmo, and Deborah Charping, Abbeville, S.C.; brother, Paul Poe, Nicholson; and three grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service: Thursday, February 24, 2022 AT 3 P.M. at the Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Zach Hawks officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has requested that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home during the visitation.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In