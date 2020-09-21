THOMASTON - Donald Lee Carr, 74, Thomaston, formerly of Winder, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Mr. Carr will be best remembered by his family as a devoted and loving husband. He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren.
Mr. Carr is survived by his step-son, Corey (Heidi) Coffey, Fortville, Indiana; and grandchildren, Johna Coffey, Liam Coffey and Frankie Coffey
A graveside service will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens at a later date to be announced by Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
