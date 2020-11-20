JEFFERSON - Donald Lee Walker, 74, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Mr. Walker was born in Montana, a son to the late George and Jura Betty Bascom Walker. Mr. Walker was an executive in the telecommunications industry, was an avid golfer, an active member in the Traditions community and a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving Mr. Walker is his wife, Carole Walker, Jefferson; daughter, Laurie Walker and Jim Ross, Jefferson; sons, Brent Walker and his wife Bri, Bethlehem, and Michael Patrick Walker, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Samantha Ann Walker, Sydney Walker and Elias Vivas.
Memorial service: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Owners' Clubhouse of Traditions with Allen Hamilton officiating.
Family to receive friends: In the clubhouse following the service.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
