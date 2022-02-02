Donald Louis Hazlegrove Jr., who was born on March 9, 1971 entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Hazlegrove; daughter Caitlin McDonald; and nephew, Houston Looney.
Donald loved anything Science Fiction, making light sabers, watching movies and TV and spending time with his family and his dogs. He is a graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and the University of Georgia with degrees in physics and math. He worked as a tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt for many, many years. He was a communications wiz and could make any computer do whatever he wanted it to. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Campbell Hazlegrove; son, Wesley McDonald; daughters, Laura (Kyle) Harmeling and Nicole McDonald; grandchildren, Skye McDonald-Walker and John McDonald.; father, Donald Hazlegrove Sr.; step-mother, Dessa; mother-in-law, Marianne Campbell; sister, Michelle Looney; niece, Holleigh Looney; nephew, Hunter Looney; brother-in-law, Sammy Looney; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Antioch United Methodist Church with the Reverends Richard Cathy and Marshall Bruner officiating. Private interment services will be held at a future date.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to the Joyful Heart Foundation at www.joyfulheartfoundation.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
