Donald Marty Ledford, 56, Ashland community, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

Born May 6, 1965, he was the son of Willie Vera LeCroy Ledford and the late Bobby Harold Ledford. He was the brother of the late Greg Ledford. He was a machinist.

Survivors include his mother, Willie V. Ledford; son and daughter-in-law, “Chas” and Sherelle Ledford; and grandchildren, Lacy and Chaslyn.

Funeral service: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Franklin Memorial Gardens North.

Ginn Funeral Home of Carnesville was in charge. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.

