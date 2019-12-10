DANIELSVILLE - Donald Quinton Kelly died from a massive heart attack on December 7, 2019 in his home in Danielsville.

Don was born on May 5, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, graduated high school in Commerce, and attended vocational school.

He is survived by his loving wife, Merri Kelly; his sons, Michael Kelly and Dale Jackson; three brothers, Lester, Mark and Tim Kelly; sister, Karen Slater; step-son, Wil Chapman; and step-daughter, Charmaine Chapman.

Don was a millwright and carpenter. He had so much skill at making and fixing things. Don was a loving, kind and generous man. He gave freely of his time and love to his family and friends, he will be sorely missed!!

Celebration of life service: Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center, Commerce Room.

