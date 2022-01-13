WINDER - Donald Skinner, 81, Winder, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, he was a son of the late W. N. Jr. and Hazel Maynard Skinner. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Skinner; and son-in-law, Charles Goman. He was instrumental in forming The County Line Fire Department and was the first chief, serving in that capacity for 11 years. Mr. Skinner was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church.
Surviving family members are wife, Martha Bowles Skinner; children and spouses, Donna Goman, Winder, Darrell and Janet Skinner, Hoschton, and Sharon and Chris Schwartz, Winder; grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Coker and Taylor (Nicole) Skinner; great-grandchildren, Clay and Emmy Coker and Cole and Ethan Long; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Judy Skinner, Winder; and sister and brother-in-law, Cathy Page and Dr. Ric Almeroth, Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Skinner officiating. Interment will be in Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
