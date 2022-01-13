skinner

WINDER - Donald Skinner, 81, Winder, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022.

A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, he was a son of the late W. N. Jr. and Hazel Maynard Skinner. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Skinner; and son-in-law, Charles Goman. He was instrumental in forming The County Line Fire Department and was the first chief, serving in that capacity for 11 years. Mr. Skinner was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church.

Surviving family members are wife, Martha Bowles Skinner; children and spouses, Donna Goman, Winder, Darrell and Janet Skinner, Hoschton, and Sharon and Chris Schwartz, Winder; grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Coker and Taylor (Nicole) Skinner; great-grandchildren, Clay and Emmy Coker and Cole and Ethan Long; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Judy Skinner, Winder; and sister and brother-in-law, Cathy Page and Dr. Ric Almeroth, Winder.

Funeral service: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Skinner officiating. Interment will be in Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 16-22

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.