CARNESVILLE - Donald Theron Phillips, 75, Carnesville, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Mr. Phillips was born on May 6, 1946 in Danielsville, a son of the late Doyle Thomas Phillips and the late Lidy Orene Garrett Phillips. He had been a farmer, had worked in construction and was the pastor of Union Ground Christian Church in Carnesville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Dwayne Phillips and Marcus Anthony Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Ramsey Phillips; daughter, Lisa Dee Phillips Carr, Carnesville; sister, Patricia Hill, Danielsville; grandchildren, Scotty Phillips and Corey Carr; and great-grandson, Sheldon Phillips.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Union Ground Christian Church with the Revs. Robbie Brown and Jerome Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Union Ground Christian Church. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
