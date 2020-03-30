BOGART - Donald Thornton, 77, Bogart, formerly of Winder, passed away March 22, 2020.
Donald was born February 7, 1943 in Monroe to the late Carl and Wilma Williamson Thornton. He was preceded by his first wife, Lillian Wheeler Thornton; son, Kerry Scott Thornton; and sister, Janis Foster.
He was a retiree of General Motors with 33 1/2 years of service. Donald had resided in this area most of his life and was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
Surviving are wife, Veta Tanner Thornton; children, Mickey and Julie Thornton, Williston, Florida, Kathy and Chris Cater, Ball Ground, Rick and Lori McElroy, Neal and Rosalind McElroy, all of Bogart, Joe and Sondra McElroy, Hoschton, Scott McElroy, Bogart, and Denise and Joseph Johnson, Winder; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Everette Thornton, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Gary Deems officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
