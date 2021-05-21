COVINGTON - Donald Wayne “Don” Thomas, 70, Covington, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Mr. Thomas was born in Atlanta, a son of the late David Thomas Jr. and the late Margie Jean Cook Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a retired heavy equipment operator with the Hanson Company. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas is preceded by a brother, Steve Thomas.
Survivors include three brothers, Rick Thomas and his wife Melanie, Commerce, Bobby Thomas and his wife Selena, Adolphus, Kentucky, and John Thomas, Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Beth Morris and her husband Rodney, Fernandina Beach, Florida; life-long friend, John Martin “J.W”, also survives; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Melwood Cemetery, 5170 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Stone Mountain.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Thomas may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
