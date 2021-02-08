Donald William "Bill" Correll Jr. passed peacefully in the sunny afternoon of Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born of the late Donald William Correll Sr. and Iris Colleen Correll in Lebanon, Tennessee the morning after Christmas 1948. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jayne Marie Correll in October 2005; and granddaughter, Devanna Jayne Bagwell in October 2008.
His love and warm smile will be remembered. He had a giving spirit and cared about the environment. He graduated from Dover High School and attended Erasmus College at Vanderbilt and Delaware Community College. He worked all his life to support his family and leave the world a better place.
Mr. Correll is survived by his children, Amber Nall, Leila Cross, Brangwynn Rosser and Donald Correll; grandchildren, Nathan William Hilyer, Mia Rae Palmer, James Farrell Nall IV, Kenneth Brody Rosser, Kendall Brynn Rosser and Ananda Ichel Nall; siblings, Cheryl Correll, Berwyn, Penn., and Holly Fury, Gap, Penn.; and nephews, Erik Clayton and Sean Clayton.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
