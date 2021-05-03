COMER - Donna Adams, 71, Comer, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Donna was born May 14, 1949 to Edwin and Sidney Ann Stoyle. She was an only child. Donna graduated from Madison County High School in 1967 where she met and fell in love with her sweetheart of 51 years, Dean Adams. Donna worked for many years as a pharmacy technician at several pharmacies including The Medicine Shoppe in Danielsville. Donna would be quick to tell you that her favorite “job” was that of grandmother. Donna, affectionately called Nonna by her grandsons, retired early to stay home with her four boys.
In addition to her husband, Dean, Donna is survived by two daughters, Deana and husband J.Ben Bray, Colbert, and Kelly and husband Wayne Craig Jr., Hull; and her beloved grandsons, Chase Cameron (20), John Benjamin (17), Jonah Gregory (15) and Carson Wayne (14).
Graveside service: Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Comer Cemetery with Pastor Ben Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Comer Cemetery Fund, the Madison County Diamond Club, the Madison County Soccer Booster Club, the Madison County Tip Off Club, or the Madison County Touchdown Club.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
