COMMERCE - Donna Cummings Small, 69, Commerce, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 after an extended illness.
Donna was born on April 23, 1951 to the late Maurice Sr. and Agatha Cummings. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of River of Life Worship Center in Nicholson for the last 15 years. Donna worked for Fairchild Semi Conductor in South Portland, Maine for 32 years.
Donna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Small, Commerce; daughters, Robyn Small (Toby), West Gardiner, Maine, and Jennifer Wehunt, Commerce; brothers, Maurice Cummings, New Gloucester, Maine, and Donald Cummings (Rose), East Baldwin, Maine; sister, Sandra Morgan (Timothy), Pownal, Maine; grandchildren, Josh, Raechyl, Alex, Julie, Zach and Kate; and great-grandchildren, Elayna, Clifford and Elliot.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Jonathan English, Bobby Ivester and Blake Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 10, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
