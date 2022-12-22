WINDER - Donna Hollis, 74, Winder, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her residence.
A native of Missouri, she had resided here since 1983, and was a former resident of Malden, Missouri. Mrs. Hollis was preceded in death by her parents, R. A. and Clarice Betterton Maclin; and a brother, Bobby Maclin. She was employed by Hayes Chrysler as an inventory control specialist and was a member of Bear Creek First Baptist Church.
Family members include husband, Larry Hollis, Winder; son, Ardie Maclin, Loganville; grandson, Bryce Allen Maclin; and sister, Betty Maclin, Malden, Missouri.
Funeral service: Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Mrs. Hollis’ remains will be cremated after the service.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
