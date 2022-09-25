COMMERCE - Donna Kay Wood, 65, Commerce, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Wood was born in Clovis, New Mexico, to Loretta Scarborough Wood-Tucker (Ricky) of Commerce and the late Charles Edwin Wood. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Ms. Wood was employed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and was a member of the VFW – Athens Post.
In addition to her father, Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Wood.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Wood is survived by her sisters, Melissa Tingle (Bud), Flowery Branch, and Debra Rhoden (Stephen), Danielsville; brothers, Anthony Wood (Michele), Commerce, and Dennis Wood (Kathy), Ridgeley, West Virginia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brittain officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TJ and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA. 30635.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
