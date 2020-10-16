ROYSTON - Donna Phyllis McCarty, 74, Royston, was called home to heaven on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. McCarty was born to Mildred Harris Smith and the late Gene Smith in Dorchester, Massachusetts on November 10, 1945. Mrs. McCarty was a compassionate and loving mother, daughter and wife. Her selfless and tenacious spirit left a lasting impression on everyone whom had the opportunity to know and meet her.
Her legacy will be carried on by her devoted husband of 57 years, Guy McCarty; her son, Kevin McCarty and his partner, Henri; and her mother. Mildred Harris Smith.
There will be no formal memorial services held.
For those wishing to celebrate Donna’s life, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National MS Society in her name.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
