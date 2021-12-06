COLBERT - Donna Sue Scoville, 78, Colbert, passed away Wednesday, December 1, after suffering a stroke.
She was born on May 3, 1943 in Atlanta and was the daughter of the late Render and I.V. Rowe. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who worked tirelessly to care for those she loved.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Walter Rowe and Wendell Rowe.
Her loved ones will remember her as a humble, kind and generous soul who was constantly thinking of and working for others. She exhibited the fruit of the Spirit. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control.”(Galatians 5:22-23).
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, John (Karen) Scoville, grandson, Erek Scoville (Shelly), and great-granddaughter, Olive Scoville, granddaughter, Erin Scoville; son, Ken (Lisa) Scoville, grandchildren, Greg and Megan Scoville; son, Jeff (Jana) Scoville, grandchildren, Mason and Adalyn Scoville; sister Jerry (George) Daughtry; and brother, Grant (Brenda) Rowe.
Memorial service: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colbert Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.com
