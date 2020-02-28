DACULA - Donna Walls Abbott, 68, Dacula, passed away February 25, 2020.
She was born May 24, 1951 in Loganville to the late Alton Buck and Amy LaFaye Allen Walls. Mrs. Abbott was preceded by her husband, Jimmy Abbott; and son, Alan Parrish “Buck” Abbott. She was a retired administrative assistant with Gwinnett Medical Center and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Amy Gravitt and Jonathan Thomas, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Amber Abbott, Jefferson; brother, Joe Walls, Winder; sister, Coni Walls, Dacula; and grandchildren, Cheryl Gravitt, Jesse Gravitt, A. J. Abbott, Madison Abbott, Lacy Gravitt, Hannah Abbott, Audrye Abbott, Beau Abbott and Jonathan Thomas.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Kevin Kennedy and Tim Johnson officiating. Mrs. Abbott will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church, P. O. Box 2392, Loganville, Ga. 30052.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
