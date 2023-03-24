WINDER - Donnie Alan Davis, 70, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Mr. Davis was a dedicated cattleman and agriculturist. He loved helping others and sharing stories with his friends. Donnie will be best remembered as a loving husband, father and brother.
Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Helen Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy Pentecost Davis, Winder; sons, Justin Barnette, N.Y., New York, and Skyler (April) Davis, Jefferson; and siblings, Linda (Bucky) Bramlett, Marietta, and James (Wanda) Davis, Winder.
Family to receive friend: Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. No formal service will be held.
The family of Mr. Davis respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
