COMMERCE - Donnie Lee Bagley, 72, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Mr. Bagley was a painter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Joyce Bagley; and parents, Gerald and Mary Carlisle Bagley.

He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Greg and Martha Bagley and Mark Bagley; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Kevin Head, all of Commerce; brother and sister-in-law, Hardy and Lemetrice Bagley, Monroe; sister, Rosemary Hunt, Buford; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Sandra Swafford, Jefferson; grandchildren, Amber and Kyle Banks, Justin and Rebekah Bagley, Tiffany and John Fernandez, Troy Head and Shaelynn Head; great- grandchildren, Kaden Banks, Karlie Banks, Hudson Banks, Adley Fernandez, Jaxon Bagley and Micah Fernandez; and many other family and friends.

Graveside service: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 31-February 6

