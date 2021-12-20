DANIELSVILLE - Donnie Lee Scogin, 52, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Williams, Arizona.
Mr. Scogin was born on July 30, 1969 in Commerce, a son of Brenda Grace Nation Scogin, Danielsville, and the late Jacob Polke Scogin. He attended Franklin County High School and after graduation enlisted to the United States Navy, where he served during Operation Desert Storm. After serving in the Navy he attained his Bachelor’s Degree from North Georgia College. Mr. Scogin was a truck driver having worked for Western Express.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Scogin, Bobby Scogin and Brian Scogin.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda Scogin, Danielsville; brother, Ronnie Scogin, Danielsville; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Johnny Patton, Bogart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Huff officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times, the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In