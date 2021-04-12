NICHOLSON - Dorianne Puskarich Porcelli, 63, Nicholson, died on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Charles and Ann Puskarich, Dorianne was a loving wife and mother. She served her country in the United States Army playing clarinet and saxophone in the U.S. Army marching band.
Dorianne is survived by her husband, Anthony Porcelli; children, Tory (Ginny) Porcelli, Anthony Porcelli III and Amanda Porcelli; grandson, Benjamin Whitehead-Porcelli; and three sisters, Charlene Klosterman, Janice Mundt and Vicki Gronowski.
Memorial service: Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
