Dorine Gaither Faulkner, 94, was born July 4, 1927 and departed this life on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A native of Banks County, Dorine was the wife of the late George Faulkner; and the daughter of the late John Henry and Lillian Gillespie Gaither. She was preceded in death by her sons, Otis Faulkner and George E. Faulkner; nine siblings; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dorine retired from Davis Bros., Holiday Inn as a cook. Thereafter, she continued to serve as a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Neals Grove Baptist Church. Dorine devoted her life to the care of children and family.
To continue the celebration and the honor of her life, she leaves 10 children, David (Jearline) Faulkner, James Faulkner, Arthur Faulkner, Swayne Faulkner, Bobby Faulkner, Waymon Faulkner, John (Linda) Faulkner, Johnny Faulkner, Tommy (Lorraine) Faulkner and Ronald (Sara) Faulkner; one daughter-in-law, Judy Faulkner; sister, Lillie (Bobby) Wilhite; sister-in-law, Lula Faulkner Neal; 31 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday; March 23, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Homer First Baptist Church, 285 Evans Street, Homer.
Funeral service: Thursday; March 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Grove Level Baptist Church, 1702 Grove Level Rd. Maysville.
