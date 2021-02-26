COMMERCE - Doris Betty Meeler, 83, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Mrs. Meeler was born in Macon, a daughter to the late Guy Jewell Meeler and the late Viola Seabolt Meeler. Mrs. Meeler was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, and before she retired, worked as a waitress. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Meeler was preceded in death by her brothers, Ken Meeler and Donald Meeler.

Mrs. Meeler is survived by her niece, Denise Brooks; great-nephews, Kent Brooks and Craig Brooks, also survive.

Graveside service: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery with Kenneth Brooks officiating.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

