COMMERCE - Doris Christeen Wilson Hanley, 92, Commerce, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Hanley was born in Commerce to the late Leatus and Mary Bell Chasteen Wilson. She was a member of the Baptist faith and attended Madison Street Baptist Church. Mrs. Hanley was retired from Blue Bell.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hanley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hanley.
Mrs. Hanley is survived by her son, Andy Allen (Sherry), Nicholson; daughters, Robin Fitzpatrick (Mark), Commerce, and Janice McConnell (Ron), Knoxville, Tennessee; sisters, Mollie Duncan, Commerce, Maureen Tolbert, Nicholson, and Ella Grace Wood, Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Tony Allen, Dustin Allen, Abby Fitzpatrick, Beth Ely and Rebecca Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Cain, Ragan Allen, John Paul Allen, Rylee Allen, Tyson Allen, Andy Christine Allen, Ben McConnell and Hope Patterson.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens with Mark Fitzpatrick officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027-1001.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
