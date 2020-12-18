JEFFERSON - Doris Corneal Watson, 90, Jefferson, went to heaven on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Born on the family farm in the community of Palestine near Greenwood, Arkansas, Doris was the last surviving sibling of six children born to John and Cora Crittenden.
She was raised in Florida where she met and married Allen Watson to whom she was married for 62 years. Doris was an employee of Rich’s department store for well over 20 years, initially in Norcross, and then in Atlanta. She also worked as a secretary for an engineering firm in Lawrenceville for several years. Wherever she lived from the age of 12 to August of this year, Doris has served as church pianist or organist. This year, Jackson County Baptist Church, of which she is a charter member, established a music scholarship in her name.
Doris is predeceased by husband Allen J. Watson; and is survived by son, Richard (Becky) Watson; daughter Donna (Virgil) Harris; grandson, Joshua (Cristen) Watson; and great-granddaughters, Lily and Delaney Watson.
At the family’s request, the funeral will be a private graveside service on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Evans Memory Gardens. The Rev. Matt Booher and Dr. Jack Lawson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Doris Watson Music Scholarship Fund, c/o Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
