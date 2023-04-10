HOSCHTON - Doris Crane Collins, 77, Hoschton, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton following an extended illness.
Funeral service: Friday, April 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday after the service.
Doris was born on March 21, 1946, in Banks County, she was the daughter of the late Broadus and Laura Pepper Crane. She was retired from J.S. International and was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church.
Doris was a Hall County native, graduating from South Hall High School in 1964. She enjoyed gardening, golfing and traveling all over the country with her husband of nearly 59 years, Charles. She will be remembered for her quick wit and fierce love for her family and friends (and also her cat, Abby).
She is survived by her loving husband Charles Collins; and her daughter, Deva Collins-Nash (Bill). She was the proud Nana to two granddaughters, Laura Nash Turner (Phillip) and Becca Nash. She also had one great-granddaughter, Mattie.
Flowers will be accepted, but those who wish may make a donation to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia in her memory.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
