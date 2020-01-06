Doris E. Sproull, 93, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She was born in 1926 to Dick and Grace English in Americus, and lived in Plains  before moving to Colbert, where she lived most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Sproull; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her son, Kenny and Sherry Sproull; daughter, Beth Wheeler; three grandchildren, Kristi Sproull-Kietzman, Jamie Sproull and Andrew Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters; and two brothers.

Graveside service: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Colbert Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 12-18

