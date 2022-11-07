bray

ATHENS - Doris Eileen Bray, 84, Athens, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Crawford Lee and Doris Aaron Wheelis and the widow of David L. Bray Jr.

Mrs. Bray is survived by a son, Randall D. (Rhonda) Fortson, Fredericksburg, Va.; a daughter, Renea Fortson (Dan) Anderson, Athens; seven grandchildren, Christy Payne, Joey (Katie) Fortson, Kevin (Natalie) Anderson, Erin (Jon) Furnia, Beth (Jesse) Fortson-Corado, Cason (Nick) Collins and McKinsey Anderson; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating with interment to follow in the Crooked Creek Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the residence of her daughter, Rena Anderson.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 6-12

