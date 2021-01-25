STATHAM - Doris Evelyn McLocklin, Statham, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mrs. McLocklin was born in Watkinsville on September 7, 1925 to the late Robert Melvin and Pauline (Craft) Wright. Doris was married to the late Chester Eugene McLocklin. She was a member of Bogart Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Jane M. Anderson; a son, Thomas McLocklin; and four brothers, James Lawice Wright, Lester Hoyt Wright, Charles Lindsey Wright and Robert William "Bill" Wright.
Mrs. McLocklin is survived by a daughter, Beth Hardigree, Winder; sons, Robert (Patsy) McLocklin, Statham, Eddy McLocklin, Monroe, and Gary (Wanda) McLocklin, Statham; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Family to receive family and friends: Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Smith Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Preachers Barry McDaniel, Ken Young and Keith Dixon. A private family interment will follow.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has been entrusted with the arrangements.
