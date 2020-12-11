COMMERCE - Doris J. Leachman, 77, Commerce, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence.
Born on August. 29, 1943 in Banks County, Mrs. Leachman was the daughter of the late Curtis and Mary Beck Ledford. She was the wife of Charlie Leachman to whom she was married for 60 years. She was a homemaker, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Allen Ledford, Tommy Ledford and Kenneth Ledford.
Survivors include brothers, Steve Ledford, Terry Ledford, Donnie Ledford and Mark Ledford; sisters, Susan Linder and Carol Pace; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Carolyn Leachman, and Phillip and Jolene Leachman; daughter and son-in-law, Tam and Chet Crumley. Her legacy will continue in the lives of her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Don Blalock officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In