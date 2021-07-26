STATHAM - Doris Mayrelle Dunahoo Watkins, 82, Statham, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Carrol Watkins.
Doris enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time at the beach and spending as much time as possible with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved participating in their school and extra-curricular activities, where she volunteered often. She was a lifelong member of Statham Baptist Church where she served in many areas of ministry, including foreign mission work.
She is survived by her two children, Cathy Watkins Bennett, Statham, and Richard Michael Watkins (Linda), Roswell; three grandchildren, Whitney Bennett Veal (Dustin), Ryan Watkins and Victoria Watkins; four great-grandchildren, Mary, Leyland and Corey Veal, and Lucy Jayne Watkins; and her two siblings, Ricky Dunahoo, Winder, and Joyce Dunahoo Treadwell, Buford.
Funeral service: Monday, July 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Statham Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
