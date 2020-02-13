COMMERCE - Doris Wilson Beeco, 93, Commerce, (Dry Pond Community) entered into rest Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Mrs. Beeco was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Blackstock Wilson, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beeco is preceded by her husband, Robert D. Beeco Sr.; sisters, Alice Leatherman, Ann Ansley, Thelma Hammett and Gwendolyn Wilson; brothers, Herman and Therman Wilson and Frank Roy Wilson Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Regina Beeco Daniel and her husband Tommy, Suwanee, Sandra Beeco Eliasson, Jefferson, and Robin Beeco Brown and her husband Dennis, Helen; four sons, Robert D. Beeco Jr., Jefferson, Stan D. Beeco and his wife Elaine, Jefferson, Bruce D. Beeco and his wife Gloria, Buford, and Claude “Dan” Beeco and his wife Luisa, Suwanee; three sisters, Betty Papp, Stockbridge, Jackie Smith, Newnan, and Barbara Lynn, Taylors, S.C.; 19 grandchildren, Lara Jackson, Eric Eliasson, Denny, David and Nathan Brown, Erin Beeco, Seth Beeco, Sloane Laughman, Brandon, Andrew and Alex Beeco, Bella, Lauren and Christopher Beeco, Chandra Ridling, Sandy Autry, Taylor Satterfield, and Curt and Kyle Meeler; 20 great-grandchildren, Payton and Paycee Jackson, Brennan and Beckett Eliasson, Madeleine, Holden and Cormac Brown, Sawyer Beeco, Sadie and Scarlett Laughman, Cannon McKinney, Cooper and Landon Ridling, Mason, Cayden, Gage and Paisley Autry, Max and Able Ballard and Riley Satterfield.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating with burial to follow in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Beeco will lie in state in the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Precept International Ministries, 7324 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga, Tenn. 37421 or www.precept.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
